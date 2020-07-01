William Blair Weighs in on Xilinx, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.01. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 178.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,474 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Xilinx by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,422 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 12.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

