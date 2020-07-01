WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stake Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 261.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WNS were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in WNS by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $3,831,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in WNS by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

