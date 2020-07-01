Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $3,087,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 27.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,333,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $77.55 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

