Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Up 7.5%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.23 and last traded at $74.22, 7,029,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,557,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.05.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.56.

The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 79.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 67.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after buying an additional 164,439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,747,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

