YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Price Up 8.1%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.74, approximately 2,166,920 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,746,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

YRCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.01.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 434.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 770,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 63.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

