Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Post -$1.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post ($1.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Expedia Group posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 172.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.14) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $715,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after acquiring an additional 734,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,503,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,501,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $84,509,000 after acquiring an additional 228,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

