Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

PSTI has been the topic of several other reports. Dawson James restated a buy rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $59,814.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,601,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,446,304.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 469,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,840. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

