Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Trading Up 7.2%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)’s share price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 164,063,821 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 491% from the average daily volume of 27,783,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target (down previously from $0.65) on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.08.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

