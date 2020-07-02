$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). First Solar reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

FSLR traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $50.61. 7,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,393. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $69.24.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,997.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock worth $1,807,278. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Solar by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,879 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

