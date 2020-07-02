$0.46 EPS Expected for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.57. Gain Capital reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 360%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gain Capital.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCAP. B. Riley lowered Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE:GCAP remained flat at $$6.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,405. Gain Capital has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.26%.

In related news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $25,374.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Gain Capital by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 44.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Capital (GCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.