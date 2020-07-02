76,800 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,350. The firm has a market cap of $600.88 million, a P/E ratio of -45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $1,521,654.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,251.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,353 shares of company stock worth $2,211,493. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

