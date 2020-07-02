Adonis Pouroulis Purchases 1,329,186 Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON:RBW) Stock

Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON:RBW) insider Adonis Pouroulis purchased 1,329,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £39,875.58 ($49,071.60).

Rainbow Rare Earths stock opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd has a one year low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.34 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of $11.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of rare earth properties. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

