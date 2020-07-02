Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Main First Bank lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

