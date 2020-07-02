Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.65

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.65 and last traded at $111.23, with a volume of 429708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $509,153.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,861.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,087,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,464 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6,529.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 357,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

