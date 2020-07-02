Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Holdings Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Alleghany by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y traded up $16.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $501.90. 358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,656. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.21 and a 200 day moving average of $639.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 145.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

