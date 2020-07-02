Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €38.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €38.00 ($42.70) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.20 ($55.28) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($47.75) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.08 ($49.53).

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA ALO opened at €40.86 ($45.91) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.39. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($41.99).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.