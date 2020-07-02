Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $2,805.00 and last traded at $2,800.06, with a volume of 148392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,758.82.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,681.96.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,435.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,535.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2,134.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

