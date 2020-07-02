Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Amedisys worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total value of $4,108,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $428,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,331 shares of company stock worth $6,786,676. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $203.04. 27,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $115.41 and a 1-year high of $218.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.62 and a 200-day moving average of $180.52.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.53.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

