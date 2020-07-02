Amicus Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,369 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average volume of 1,299 call options.

FOLD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,812. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jay Barth sold 1,904 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $25,646.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 3,366 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,785 shares of company stock worth $2,071,121 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $109,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $112,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.