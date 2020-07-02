Amoveo (VEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $13.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $19.02 or 0.00205873 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.57 or 0.04802364 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031762 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016379 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001624 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.