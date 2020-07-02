Analysts Offer Predictions for CareDx Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CareDx in a research report issued on Sunday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 265.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after buying an additional 2,005,791 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,839,000 after buying an additional 514,008 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 63.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 994,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 385,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 63.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 385,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $7,868,000.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 1,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,632,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,656,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,980. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

