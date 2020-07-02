Analysts Set 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target at $28.50

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

ONEM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 1life Healthcare from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of 1life Healthcare stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -13.16. 1life Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $42.00.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $101,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

