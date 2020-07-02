Analyzing ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and Generac (OTCMKTS:GNRC)

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and Generac (NYSE:GNRC) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and Generac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALSTOM/ADR N/A N/A N/A Generac 11.39% 32.73% 12.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ALSTOM/ADR and Generac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALSTOM/ADR 0 5 2 0 2.29 Generac 0 5 5 0 2.50

Generac has a consensus target price of $119.44, indicating a potential downside of 1.36%. Given Generac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Generac is more favorable than ALSTOM/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and Generac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALSTOM/ADR $9.12 billion 1.11 $519.21 million $0.22 20.55 Generac $2.20 billion 3.44 $252.01 million $5.06 23.93

ALSTOM/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Generac. ALSTOM/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ALSTOM/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Generac shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Generac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ALSTOM/ADR has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generac has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Generac beats ALSTOM/ADR on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALSTOM/ADR

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products. It is also involved in the design and installation solutions for track laying; the electrification of and power supply to lines; and supply and installation electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides urban and main-line rail systems to manage trains, signaling, infrastructure, and services; and maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors, traction systems, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, feeding systems, and dampers. Alstom SA has a strategic partnership with Cosmotech to develop a new application to improve the efficiency of a rail system. Alstom SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 22kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17.5kW; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power for small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing markets. Additionally, the company sells aftermarket service parts and product accessories to dealers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

