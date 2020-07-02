Andrew J. Surdykowski Sells 4,305 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew J. Surdykowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66.

NYSE ICE opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

