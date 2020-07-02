Aryacoin (AYA) Price Tops $0.0108

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and $66,600.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001117 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

