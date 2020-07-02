Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 million and a PE ratio of -18.42.

About Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc engages in the exploration and development of metals in Canada. The company explores for zinc, iron, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Gnome zinc project covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia; and Jean iron ore project comprising 15 mineral claims covering an area of 1,584 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining district of Ontario.

