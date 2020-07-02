Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) versus Veeva Systems (OTCMKTS:VEEV) Head to Head Analysis

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Astea International alerts:

This table compares Astea International and Veeva Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Veeva Systems $1.10 billion 32.74 $301.12 million $1.62 149.52

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Astea International.

Profitability

This table compares Astea International and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99% Veeva Systems 26.26% 16.28% 12.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Astea International and Veeva Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astea International 0 0 0 0 N/A Veeva Systems 0 7 15 0 2.68

Veeva Systems has a consensus target price of $203.23, indicating a potential downside of 16.10%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Astea International.

Risk & Volatility

Astea International has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of Astea International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Astea International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astea International Company Profile

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Astea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.