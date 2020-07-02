AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of ATDRY stock remained flat at $$1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. 85,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.91.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (ATDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.