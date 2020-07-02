Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avnet were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,122,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $14,809,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 3,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,619. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

