Axa Acquires 106,255 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Axa lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,255 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,746. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $137.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.