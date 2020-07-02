Axa Acquires 55,453 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Axa boosted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,453 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.08% of CME Group worth $48,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,855,000 after buying an additional 212,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,303,000 after purchasing an additional 246,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,656,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.44.

CME Group stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.31. 13,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,752. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. CME Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.