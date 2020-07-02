AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €18.80 by UBS Group

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €18.80 ($21.12) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($25.15) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.96 ($25.80).

AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($31.11). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.18.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

