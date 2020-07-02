Axa Has $34.47 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Axa boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $526,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,997 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $91,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.24. 12,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,722. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

