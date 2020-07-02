Axa Purchases 51,421 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Axa increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,421 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.21% of Clorox worth $44,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,542,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,901,000 after purchasing an additional 422,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total value of $3,112,484.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.62.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.30. The stock had a trading volume of 172,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,364. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $221.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

