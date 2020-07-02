Axa Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Axa lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352,048 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 284,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,178,836. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.