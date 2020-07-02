Axa Sells 71,456 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Axa reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,456 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.29% of Microchip Technology worth $47,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.04.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.59. The stock had a trading volume of 328,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.