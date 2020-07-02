Barclays ETN+ ETNs Linked to the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTORTM TotaL Return Index (NYSEARCA:VQT) Shares Down 0%

Barclays ETN+ ETNs Linked to the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTORTM TotaL Return Index (NYSEARCA:VQT)’s stock price traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $177.64 and last traded at $177.64, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.90.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ ETNs Linked to the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTORTM TotaL Return Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ ETNs Linked to the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTORTM TotaL Return Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.