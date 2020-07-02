Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.72. 1,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $18.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

