Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. 911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,482. The company has a market cap of $345.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.63. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.