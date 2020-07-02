BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.51. BioHiTech Global shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 28,128 shares.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 187.90% and a negative return on equity of 228.33%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of BioHiTech Global in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.74.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

