BitBay Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $216.85 million and approximately $365.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBay has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official message board is bitbay.market/blog. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

