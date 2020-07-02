BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 32.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

BLE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,017. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

