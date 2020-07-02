Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan Sells 2,782 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BXMT opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

