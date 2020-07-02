Blockpass Hits Market Capitalization of $166,660.58 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Blockpass has a total market cap of $166,660.58 and $966.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.01704539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00171617 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00109598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.