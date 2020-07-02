BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) & Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:CM) Critical Comparison

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

43.5% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. BNP PARIBAS/S pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BNP PARIBAS/S pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. BNP PARIBAS/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and BNP PARIBAS/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 11 2 0 2.15 BNP PARIBAS/S 2 0 0 0 1.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $96.57, indicating a potential upside of 45.97%. BNP PARIBAS/S has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.28%. Given BNP PARIBAS/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BNP PARIBAS/S is more favorable than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and BNP PARIBAS/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $21.64 billion 1.36 $3.83 billion $8.97 7.38 BNP PARIBAS/S $49.95 billion 0.98 $9.15 billion $3.48 5.61

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. BNP PARIBAS/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and BNP PARIBAS/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 14.81% 12.95% 0.69% BNP PARIBAS/S 17.02% 6.76% 0.31%

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats BNP PARIBAS/S on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and prepaid and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. The company also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; commercial and corporate banking services; trade finance, correspondent banking, and online foreign exchange services; and wholesale and asset management services. In addition, it offers investment banking advisory and execution services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.