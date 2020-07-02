BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) & RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Financial Review

BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BR Malls Participacoes and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BR Malls Participacoes $346.45 million 4.66 $277.45 million N/A N/A RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR $5.85 billion 1.00 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BR Malls Participacoes.

Dividends

BR Malls Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Profitability

This table compares BR Malls Participacoes and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BR Malls Participacoes 147.87% 8.83% 5.37% RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR 13.16% 8.94% 0.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BR Malls Participacoes and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BR Malls Participacoes 1 1 0 0 1.50 RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR 0 3 1 0 2.25

Risk and Volatility

BR Malls Participacoes has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR beats BR Malls Participacoes on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BR Malls Participacoes

BR Malls Participações S.A. operates as a shopping mall company in Brazil. It also manages parking lot operation. As of March 16, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 39 malls comprising 1,445.5 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 877.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees. It also provides investment banking services, which include advisory on bond issues, promissory notes, and private placements; arranging syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assisting clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations to companies, financial institutions, and the public sector. In addition, the company offers traditional payments products, such as SEPA and cross-border-payments; electronic banking and e-business services; and international cash pooling and individual one-off payment solutions to commercial customers and financial institutions. Further, it provides fund administration/custodian bank, fund services sales, and fund services brokerage services, as well as infrastructure securities services; group securities services to institutional clients, such as custodians, broker/dealers, and investment funds; and credit and preload cards. The company has 2,159 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

