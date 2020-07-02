Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

