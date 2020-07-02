Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Shares of BHF traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

