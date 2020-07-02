Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $370.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.44.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $312.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.99 and its 200-day moving average is $285.27. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,980 shares of company stock valued at $60,259,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.