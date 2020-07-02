Brokerages Expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.44). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,053,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 382,235 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,299,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 361,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 2,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,724. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $203.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

